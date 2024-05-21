Farm buildings can be converted into up to 10 homes under permitted development rights

Expanded permitted development rights (PDR) coming into force on 21 May allow large agricultural buildings to be turned into up to 10 homes without the need to apply for planning permission.

This is double the current number of homes that can be delivered through the conversion of agricultural buildings under PDR.

The government said these conversions were subject to space and natural-light conditions, to ensure homes were suitable.

Around 5,000 homes were delivered between April 2014 and March 2023 under agricultural building to residential conversion PDR rules.