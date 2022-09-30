Fatal Bristol council block fire was started by electric bike

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A council tower block fire in Bristol that left one man dead was started by an electric bike, according to fire chiefs.
The man is believed to have fallen to his death trying to escape the blaze, which tore through the top floor of 17-storey Twinnell House early on Sunday morning.
Eight other people were hospitalised after the blaze at the Easton block, and one remains in hospital with minor burns. Around 90 residents were evacuated from the block
After an investigation, Avon Fire and Rescue Service reported the cause of the fire as “accidental due to an electric bike”.
In a statement, Steve Quinton, area manager at Avon Fire and Rescue Service, who conducted the fire investigation, said: “Fire investigators, supported by a fire investigation dog, at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, identified the cause of the fire as accidental, due to an electric bike.
“Fire investigation revealed that smoke alarms were provided in the property and electrics wired in by the landlords.”
In its own statement, Bristol City Council said that the fire measures in the block “worked well” and that the fire was kept contained in the block it started in. It added that while there was some smoke damage to the communal areas of the building, no other flats were damaged by the blaze.
The council said: “Fire doors and alarms both within the flat, and on the top floor, responded as expected given the circumstances. This meant that emergency services had the time needed to tackle the fire and get people out safely.”
It added that the road Twinnell House is located on has now reopened and the cordon has been removed.
Electric bikes and scooters use lithium-ion batteries, which can cause intense fires if they overheat or are charged incorrectly. Earlier this year, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) warned that it had seen a “huge spike” in this type of incident.
In June, after an e-bike battery failure caused a fire in a west London tower block, Charlie Pugsley, deputy assistant commissioner at the LFB, issued an urgent safety warning urging people not to charge bikes while they were asleep or store them in communal areas.
A recent investigation by ITV found that in 2022 there have been 203 fires caused by e-bike and e-scooter batteries, an increase of more than 400% in two years.
Tom Renhard, cabinet member for housing delivery and homes at Bristol City Council, said: “We’d like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the person who sadly lost their life on Sunday. Many people will feel affected by this tragedy, and I’d encourage residents to seek support from the council’s housing team who will continue checking in on everyone.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories