Fatal Bristol council block fire was started by electric bike

A council tower block fire in Bristol that left one man dead was started by an electric bike, according to fire chiefs #UKhousing

After an investigation, Avon Fire and Rescue Service reported the cause of the fire as “accidental due to an electric bike”.

Eight other people were hospitalised after the blaze at the Easton block, and one remains in hospital with minor burns. Around 90 residents were evacuated from the block

The man is believed to have fallen to his death trying to escape the blaze, which tore through the top floor of 17-storey Twinnell House early on Sunday morning.

In a statement, Steve Quinton, area manager at Avon Fire and Rescue Service, who conducted the fire investigation, said: “Fire investigators, supported by a fire investigation dog, at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, identified the cause of the fire as accidental, due to an electric bike.

“Fire investigation revealed that smoke alarms were provided in the property and electrics wired in by the landlords.”

In its own statement, Bristol City Council said that the fire measures in the block “worked well” and that the fire was kept contained in the block it started in. It added that while there was some smoke damage to the communal areas of the building, no other flats were damaged by the blaze.

The council said: “Fire doors and alarms both within the flat, and on the top floor, responded as expected given the circumstances. This meant that emergency services had the time needed to tackle the fire and get people out safely.”

It added that the road Twinnell House is located on has now reopened and the cordon has been removed.