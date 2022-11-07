Faulty record-keeping sees association mistakenly document 1,800 homes as breaching Decent Homes Standard

In its annual data return to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) for 2020-21, Incommunities reported that 2,041 of its homes had failed to meet the standard, when the real figure was 239.

The Yorkshire-based landlord said its asset management record-keeping was at fault for the incorrect figure and that there are now measures in place to “rectify this and ensure that it does not happen again”.

The incorrect figure equated to 19% of all housing association’s Decent Homes Standard failures in 2020-21.

The details emerged in the English regulator’s annual data return report for stock owned and managed by social landlords.