National law firm Thompsons Solicitors represented the firefighters alongside the support of the FBU.

Vincent Reynolds, a lawyer in the personal injury team who represented the firefighters, said: “The Grenfell Tower fire left an indelible mark on the firefighters who responded to the call. Many bear the psychological scars of that night, struggling with trauma from the harrowing experience.

“Their testimonies reveal the profound personal sacrifice of showing such extraordinary courage in the face of an impossible situation. The incident exposed them to unimaginable scenes and sparked a deeper reflection on fire and building safety policy.

“Their experiences on that night and in its aftermath highlight the human element of firefighting, underscoring their commitment to their duty despite the immense risks and emotional toll. We hope this settlement brings closure of a sort for these firefighters, although we know that for many, the injuries will last a lifetime.”

This settlement comes after a group of more than 900 bereaved family members, survivors and local residents whose lives were devastated by the Grenfell Tower fire agreed a settlement of their civil claims arising from the fire.

The claimants brought the action against various civil and corporate bodies involved in the refurbishment of the tower, with the opening hearings taking place in the High Court in July 2021.

Scotland Yard has interviewed more than 50 people under caution as part of its investigation into the Grenfell fire. However, it said it will need to process the inquiry report before bringing any charges. The report is unlikely to be published before the summer.

RBKC said it understands the sensitivities within the community regarding the role of the fire service and its firefighters on the night of the fire.

The council added: “As part of the alternative dispute resolution process, the council has worked with other defendants to ensure that valid claims are resolved and compensated, in a way that mitigates the financial impact on the public purse.”

An Arconic spokesperson explained that the firm has been engaged in the alternative dispute resolution process.

The firm added: “We confirm and welcome that the parties to that process have now signed a final agreement. The terms of that agreement are confidential.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Along with a number of parties, we have been engaged in the process to resolve the claims from firefighters affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, which has now been agreed.

“The Grenfell Tower fire was a tragedy and caused injuries, trauma and distress to the local community as well as to the control officers and firefighters from London Fire Brigade who attended the incident.

“The welfare of staff in the control room and on the ground is of paramount importance to us and in the immediate aftermath of the fire, all those involved were contacted individually by a counsellor and offered support.

“We’re committed to doing all we can to make sure this tragedy is never repeated again and have been working hard to transform and improve our ways of working. This includes new equipment, policies and training, as well as the mental health and well-being support available.

“We have ongoing projects in development so all staff can benefit from mental health first aiders, well-being dogs and training courses to recognise and manage stress, anxiety and depression.”

Rydon did not respond to a request for comment on the FBU settlement, but in response to the earlier civil claim, Rydon said the firm “continues to express its deepest sympathy to the Grenfell residents and their families”.

Celotex declined to comment on the FBU case.