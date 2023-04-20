FCA to make leaseholders insurance customers in bid to clamp down on spiralling commission in blocks of flats

Leaseholders in blocks of flats have seen the cost of insurance premiums rise by 1,000% in the most extreme cases, as information about the widespread use of combustible cladding and poor construction practices have come to light.

But while some of this rise has been driven by the insurance industry’s view of the heightened risk of high rises, some of the rise relates to spiralling commission charges from the brokers who arrange the insurance.

Some of this involves the broker paying a share of the commission to the building’s managing agent or freeholder – with the FCA saying today brokers were “often unable to articulate” why this money had been shared.

In January, the government moved to ban the payment or sharing of insurance commissions to property managing agents, landlords and freeholders. The FCA said it will “work with DLUHC [Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities] to ensure that this action is fully delivered, including changing our rules if required”.

The review, published today, found average per policy insurance broker commission rose by 46% over the three-year review period. In the most extreme instances, commission added 60% to the cost of the insurance premium.