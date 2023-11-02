‘Fearless’ campaigner appointed chair of government-backed leasehold group

This week, Martin Boyd has been named chair of the Leasehold Advisory Service (LEASE), which offers advice to leaseholders and park homeowners on issues such as lease extensions and building safety.

He has replaced Wanda Goldwag, who was interim chair at LEASE for nearly five years.

Mr Boyd’s appointment comes as rumours have surfaced that the government will include a bill in next week’s King’s Speech to fulfil its long-standing promise to end leasehold.

However, flats, which make up 70% of leaseholds, are not expected to be included in the legislation, leading to an outcry.