‘Fearless’ campaigner appointed chair of government-backed leasehold group

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A high-profile campaigner has been appointed as the new permanent chair of a government-funded body to champion the rights of leaseholders and expand the group’s remit.
This week, Martin Boyd has been named chair of the Leasehold Advisory Service (LEASE), which offers advice to leaseholders and park homeowners on issues such as lease extensions and building safety.
He has replaced Wanda Goldwag, who was interim chair at LEASE for nearly five years.
Mr Boyd’s appointment comes as rumours have surfaced that the government will include a bill in next week’s King’s Speech to fulfil its long-standing promise to end leasehold.
However, flats, which make up 70% of leaseholds, are not expected to be included in the legislation, leading to an outcry.
Mr Boyd, who is also chair of campaign group the Leasehold Knowledge Partnership, is charged with expanding the existing LEASE service and adding new responsibilities for the group.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: “As you know LEASE has been under almost constant review/threat since 2014. That stops as of today!”
Mr Boyd was appointed by housing secretary Michael Gove for a three-year term at LEASE, which is an arm’s length body of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Mr Boyd will be accountable to ministers for LEASE’s performance and handling of public funds.
Four other non-executive directors are currently being recruited to join the board at LEASE, which was first established in 1994.
Only one other person currently sits on the group’s board, according to its website and latest filed accounts at Companies House.
Housing minister Rachel Maclean said: “We are firmly on the side of leaseholders and Martin’s appointment is another indication that we are standing up for them.
“I look forward to working closely with Martin as we bring forward further changes and legislation to support all leaseholders.”
MP Sir Peter Bottomley, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Leasehold and Commonhold Reform, also welcomed the appointment.
He said: “Martin Boyd is admired because he is fair, fearless and able to work with all parts of the leasehold eco-structure.”
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