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February 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News26.02.24by Inside Housing

The February 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe February 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Repairs and maintenance special: what Awaab’s Law means for the future, the Repairs Tracker 2024, lengthy repair jobs forcing tenants to live in hotels, and earn CPD minutes; using AI to win contracts; the recruitment challenge; Scotland’s district heating plans; the legal loophole leaving thousands of children in hostels; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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