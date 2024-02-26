February 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The February 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
Repairs and maintenance special: what Awaab’s Law means for the future, the Repairs Tracker 2024, lengthy repair jobs forcing tenants to live in hotels, and earn CPD minutes; using AI to win contracts; the recruitment challenge; Scotland’s district heating plans; the legal loophole leaving thousands of children in hostels; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment
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