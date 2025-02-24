February 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The February 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
Repairs and maintenance special, including the Repairs Tracker 2025 and how boards can stay on top of repairs; interview with NHG boss Patrick Franco; how a rise in flood risk is affecting landlords and residents; the full cost of temporary accommodation; economic abuse and shared ownership; analysis on rethinking the construction skills system; plus CPD content, and all the latest news and comment
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