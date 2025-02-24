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February 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News24.02.25by Inside Housing

The February 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe February 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Repairs and maintenance special, including the Repairs Tracker 2025 and how boards can stay on top of repairs; interview with NHG boss Patrick Franco; how a rise in flood risk is affecting landlords and residents; the full cost of temporary accommodation; economic abuse and shared ownership; analysis on rethinking the construction skills system; plus CPD content, and all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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