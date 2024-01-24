Fewer sales and disposals drive £73m surplus reduction at Clarion

The 125,000-home landlord’s accounts showed an operating surplus of £160.5m for the third trading quarter of 2023-24, down sharply from £233.9m in the same period from the previous year.

Clarion attributed £69m of the reduction in surplus to reduced disposals of housing stock. It said it has taken a “more cautious approach” to disposals in the current economic climate, and that the previous year’s surplus was boosted by “large stock transfers”.

Clarion has been in the midst of a property rationalisation programme, having sold 1,162 homes to other registered providers in its last full year.

Development sales also fell, Clarion said, while operating costs rose. However, most operating cost rises were offset by higher rental income following a 7% rent increase in 2023.