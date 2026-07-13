Fewer than 2% of British rental properties affordable for households on housing benefit

Affordability was particularly limited in Wales, where just 0.7% of advertised private rental properties were affordable to households relying on housing benefit. This was in comparison to 1.8% in England and 5.5% in Scotland.

In London, only 1.2% of properties were considered affordable.

A joint statement read: “The situation is bleak across the country. Only 1.2% of properties in London were considered affordable, but the pressures were not limited to urban areas or the South of England. Wales is the most impacted nation with just 0.7% of properties advertised for private rent affordable for households relying on housing benefit, compared to 1.8% in England and 5.5% in Scotland.”

A nationally representative poll commissioned by Citizens Advice found that almost half of private renters receiving Universal Credit (48%) had cut back on essentials such as food, transport and energy during the previous six months.

Citizens Advice advisors helped more than 6,600 private renters receiving housing benefit in England and Wales to access food banks, a “staggering” 79% increase from just under 3,700 in 2021-22.

The number of people receiving housing benefit who contacted the charity about rent arrears has risen by a fifth over the past four years. The number needing homelessness advice increased by almost 60% over the same period.

So far this year, Citizens Advice has helped more than 100 private renters a day with housing benefit problems.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Many families are already at breaking point, cutting spending back to the bone and still finding themselves unable to pay the rent or put food on the table.

“Every day our advisors are hearing from more and more people who have simply run out of options. While housing benefit remains frozen, rents are spiralling – meaning private renters are cutting back, going without or falling deeper into debt.

“If the government is serious about turning the tide on the cost of living crisis, getting to grips with the soaring cost of housing is essential. Private renters are struggling to keep their heads above water – unfreezing housing benefit would throw them a vital lifeline.”

Paul Whitehead, chief executive of Zoopla, said: “Our analysis lays bare the extent of the affordability challenge facing low-income renters across Britain. For far too long the number of private rent homes has remained static while demand has boomed, pushing up rents and squeezing those on lower incomes.”