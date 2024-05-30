Fifteen years of housing damage – where do we go from here?

The scale of the housing emergency remains critical, and our politicians must grasp the urgent need for meaningful change. The toll of recent political approaches has been felt acutely by those at every level of the housing crisis. We have 4.2 million people in need of social housing in England. Three in five older private renters struggle to afford basic living costs.

One in five children live in overcrowded homes. More homeless children are living in temporary accommodation than ever before. The list goes on. As Michael Gove warned as he stood down last week, housing and planning will be among the toughest issues faced by the next parliament.

Yet, it is not too late to address this crisis. We are eager to work in close partnership with the next government to deliver a clear vision and ambitious outcomes for people in housing need.

Over the past year, the National Housing Federation and the wider sector has made a compelling case for a nationally co-ordinated and fully funded long-term housing plan. The next government must take swift action to bring certainty to the sector.

“Let’s ensure that the next chapter in housing policy is marked by vision, coherence and long-term thinking”

As a first step, the government should implement a social housing renewal plan at pace. This plan would restore confidence, trust and rebuild our capacity to deliver. It would include a 10-year, index-linked rent settlement with a fair and consistent approach to convergence. It should set the course for a new 10-year AHP with the flexibility to fund regeneration.

We need to review the current regulatory framework to ensure it puts outcomes for residents at its heart. Social housing tenants should have equal access to the building safety fund. Most importantly, the plan should set out the partnership and support needed for us to deliver effectively.

The next government has an opportunity to reverse the impact of 15 years of poor housing policy and resolve the housing crisis once and for all. This requires establishing a mature and honest partnership with the housing association sector, where our role is clear and we have the support necessary to deliver for those in housing need.

Let’s ensure that the next chapter in housing policy is marked by vision, coherence and long-term thinking. We owe it to the millions in need of social housing, the struggling renters, the overcrowded families and the homeless children. It’s time for bold action and a unified approach to secure a brighter future for social housing in our country.