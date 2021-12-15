Fifth of children living in unsuitable homes, NHF report finds

According to the NHF’s Housing Need report, up to two million children are currently living in either overcrowded, unaffordable or unsuitable homes.

The research, which was carried out by Heriot-Watt University, identified social housing as the only suitable and affordable tenure for two-thirds of these children (1.3 million).

The NHF said the impact of the housing market on the well-being of children is a “crisis caused by decades of underfunding by successive governments and resulting in a dire shortage of homes that are affordable for lower income families”.

According to the findings, the biggest single housing issue affecting children in England is overcrowding. There are 1.1 million children living in overcrowded homes, accounting for almost one in three (30%) of people affected by overcrowding.