Fifty years of Crisis at Christmas, but no time to celebrate

Fifty years ago this month, a group of volunteers opened the doors of the Church of St Ann in Westminster and provided food and shelter to hundreds of people who would otherwise have spent Christmas out in the cold on the streets of London.

Half a century later and the world is a very different place, but sadly the need for Crisis at Christmas remains. Homelessness is as pressing a public health issue now as the one those generous volunteers recognised back in 1971.

“We used to literally walk the streets of London, looking for old warehouses and office buildings we could rent out cheaply over Christmas”

I first started volunteering for Crisis during Christmas in 1992, when I was living near Waterloo. Homelessness was all around there, and hundreds of people lived in the space beneath the Bullring roundabout. The huge glass-fronted IMAX cinema sits there now, but back then it was nicknamed ‘Cardboard City’.

Like all of our volunteers, I knew what I saw wasn’t right. How could our society allow people to be left out in the streets, exposed to the cold and at risk of illness, robbery and exploitation?