“The purpose of the building blackout testing is just to make sure all of the life safety systems that we’ve got in the buildings do what they’re supposed to do,” says Stefan St Hilaire-Brown, assistant director of property services at Newlon, who is overseeing proceedings.

Newlon staff set up a smoke machine on the seventh floor, which starts filling the corridor with fumes. Orange rubber gloves have been fitted over the smoke alarms; were these to be triggered, an automatic open vent system would be activated to suck the smoke out before the fire brigade even arrived, defeating the point of the test.

The firefighters are on site and prepared before the test begins, but they aren’t told where in the building the incident is occurring, since part of the test involves them using the building’s specialist fire panel in the ground-floor lobby to identify that for themselves, as they would in a real emergency.

Occasionally, residents walk through on their way in or out. They have been told about the test in advance via a Teams meeting, through text messages and in writing, and everything is being carried out in a manner that causes the least disruption possible to them, allowing them to use their homes – even on the seventh floor where the ‘fire’ is taking place.

The usual approach would be to conduct a British Standard test, with maintenance contractors testing each piece of equipment in isolation. But Mr St Hilaire-Brown says that standard testing doesn’t pick everything up.

“Even though we’ve got buildings which have got test certificates that say everything’s working, when you test it all as one… and you test it in as near possible to real-life conditions, and you’re stress-testing it, we often find things which you don’t pick up in the standard British test.”

Before the fire crews have even arrived, a glitch on the intercom system in the firefighters’ lift was uncovered. It didn’t fully function while the lift travelled between floors on secondary power. It had worked when the lift was stationary on primary power, and passed its last monthly service check.

When we check in a few days later, Newlon confirms that the problem was caused by a loose connection and setting, and that these have been fixed as a result of the test.

The housing association has been running blackout tests for three years and developed the testing approach incrementally.

“The purpose of the building blackout testing is just to make sure all of the life safety systems that we’ve got in the buildings do what they’re supposed to do”

“There was no eureka moment which said, ‘do it’,” says Mr St Hilaire-Brown. “It was just a combination of us initially investigating buildings, because our buildings had defects as they were built 20 years ago in some buildings.

“Obviously then you had Grenfell. Then the Building Safety Act came out, Fire Safety (England) Regulations came out, and so a number of those things just made us develop the process.”

Newlon fully tests each building every two years and carries out full blackout tests on buildings it is set to take over, for example under Section 106 agreements.

The first time it carried out a pre-handover blackout test, at Acorn House in Camden, the building had been signed off by the developer, but Newlon’s testing deliberately replicated an electrical glitch and found that the lift used by firefighters didn’t operate as expected if it went from the primary to the secondary power supply and back again.