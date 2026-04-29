Final call for entries: Inside Housing Management 30

The deadline to nominate someone to be one of the Inside Housing Management 30 is midnight on 5 May.

Inside Housing’s sister title launched the initiative in March to publicly recognise 30 people who are raising the standard, challenging the status quo or simply excelling in the social housing sector.

To nominate someone, entrants need to submit up to 400 words explaining why their nominee deserves to be recognised as one of the Inside Housing Management 30.

The 30 winners will be individually profiled and showcased in a spotlight feature that will be promoted across all of Inside Housing Management’s channels.

Click here to nominate