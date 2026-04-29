Final call for entries: Inside Housing Management 30

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Inside Housing Management is calling for final entries in its search for 30 employees who are making waves in the housing world.
The deadline to nominate someone to be one of the Inside Housing Management 30 is midnight on 5 May.
Inside Housing’s sister title launched the initiative in March to publicly recognise 30 people who are raising the standard, challenging the status quo or simply excelling in the social housing sector.
To nominate someone, entrants need to submit up to 400 words explaining why their nominee deserves to be recognised as one of the Inside Housing Management 30.
The 30 winners will be individually profiled and showcased in a spotlight feature that will be promoted across all of Inside Housing Management’s channels.
Winners will also get a free one-day pass to our Housing 2026 conference in Manchester, a free one-year subscription to Inside Housing Management with further discounts for team members, and opportunities to influence the publication’s content throughout 2026 and 2027.
Nominated individuals could be working at any level, in any housing management role, including but not limited to property and neighbourhood management, allocations, rent advisory services, digital inclusion, tenancy sustainment, resident engagement, anti-social behaviour, specialist support work, complaints, call centres, homelessness prevention and repairs.
Inside Housing Management is particularly keen to hear about housing management staff who are innovating, inspiring, driving change or improvements, or simply excelling in their area and making a massive difference in the communities they work in.
Anna Highfield, editor of Inside Housing Management, said: “Housing management staff are often described as the ‘unsung heroes’ of the sector, but the Inside Housing Management 30 will turn that on its head.
“We are looking to put 30 housing professionals on the radar and celebrate the great work they are doing.
“This is not just for housing officers – staff members of any age and working in any housing management-related role are eligible, and the more diverse the entries, the better.
“It is free and easy to enter, so as the deadline for entries looms, we’re hoping as many people as possible will nominate their colleagues for this unique opportunity.”
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