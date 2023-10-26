Final developer signs Gove’s building safety remediation contract

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A Hertfordshire-based developer has become the final firm to sign the government’s post-Grenfell building safety remediation contract, after missing the deadline by seven months.
Abbey Developments Limited was this week the 51st company to sign the contract, according to an update list from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).
The government had previously told firms to sign by 13 March, but 11 companies missed the deadline.
The contract, first published in January, commits developers to paying for “life safety” remediation work on blocks they built that are above 11 metres in height, regardless of whether or not they still own them.
Abbey Developments, which is chaired by Charles Gallagher, recorded a post-tax profit of £41m off turnover of £175.2m in the year to April 2022, according to its last published accounts at Companies House. It sold 509 homes in the same year.
The reason for its delay in signing the government’s contract is unclear, but the firm has been approached for comment.
Rydon Group Holdings Limited, the parent company of Rydon Homes, which refurbished Grenfell Tower through Rydon Maintenance, its contracting arm, was the penultimate company to sign the contract last month.
In June, Rydon said it “continued to be in dialogue” with the DLUHC, but the reason for the delay was not disclosed.
Firms that did not sign the contract faced the threat of being banned from building new homes under the government’s Responsible Actors Scheme.
Rydon and the DLUHC were contacted for a response.
However, a spokesperson for the DLUHC told Inside Housing in June: “We have been clear that those responsible must pay to end the cladding crisis. Those developers that fail to sign the contract without good reason will face the consequences.
“Our Responsible Actors Scheme will make sure that eligible developers that do not sign are unable to operate freely in the housing market. Their investors will see that their business model is broken – only responsible developers are welcome here.”
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