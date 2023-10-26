Final developer signs Gove’s building safety remediation contract

Abbey Developments Limited was this week the 51st company to sign the contract, according to an update list from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

The government had previously told firms to sign by 13 March, but 11 companies missed the deadline.

The contract, first published in January, commits developers to paying for “life safety” remediation work on blocks they built that are above 11 metres in height, regardless of whether or not they still own them.