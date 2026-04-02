Finalised MEES expected to cost social housing sector £16bn

Following this, social landlords must then achieve an EPC C rating against a second metric of their choosing by 1 April 2039.

To comply with the standard, social homes must be rated EPC C, using the reformed EPCs, against any one metric by 2030. This includes any one of the fabric performance, smart readiness or heating system metrics.

Details of the MEES were revealed at the end of January, when the government set out the final standard as part of a raft of announcements for the social housing sector.

The government has now published a response to its consultation on the introduction of MEES, which sets out how social homes must meet Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C by 1 April 2030.

This represents a change from the government’s preferred position in the consultation, which proposed specifying fabric for the primary metric and smart or heat for the secondary metric. It also extends the compliance date for the secondary metric from 2030 to 2039.

Each property will have a spend exemption of £10,000 for the first metric and £10,000 for the second metric, with each exemption lasting for 10 years from the compliance date.

A spend exemption sets a maximum on the required spend to improve a home and gives providers additional time to meet the MEES. It means that if a landlord has already spent £10,000 but the property does not yet meet the first or the second metric, there will be an exemption from the standard for 10 years, from either 2030 or 2039.

Social landlords will have a transition period until 1 April 2030, and properties that achieve the current EPC C standard will be considered compliant with MEES for the duration of the validity period of their EPC.

“Whilst EPC reforms are still being finalised, this will give providers certainty that they are able to carry on with existing plans to reach [EPC] C by 2030 and then pursue... MEES compliance under the reformed EPC system between 2030 and 2039,” the response said.

Earlier this month, the government said it has delayed its EPC reforms to the second half of 2027, having originally planned to launch the new certificates in October this year.

Alongside its response, the government also published a finalised impact assessment for the new MEES.

Based on the final standard, the government expects the costs to total £16.1bn, of which £6.6bn will be for local authorities and £9.5bn will be for private registered providers.