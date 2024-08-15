Finance and risk directors resign from THFC

David Stokes, credit and risk director, has resigned from THFC and will retire at the end of September. Julie Coetzee, finance director and company secretary, has also resigned as a director of THFC, with immediate effect.

THFC said it had started the process of recruiting a chief risk and operations officer and chief finance officer.

“In the meantime, their responsibilities will be overseen by existing experienced permanent and interim resources,” the bond aggregator said.