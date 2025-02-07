Finance boss at MTVH to retire after 40-year career

Ian Johnson will step aside from the position once a replacement has been found.

He has held the CFO role for a decade as part of a 40-year career in a variety of senior commercial roles.

Mr Johnson described his time at MTVH as one of “great privilege”.

He said: “In a sector facing several competing pressures, stewarding MTVH’s finances has involved many challenging decisions, however it has been wonderful to see our residents always at the forefront of our thinking.