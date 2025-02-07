Finance boss at MTVH to retire after 40-year career

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The chief financial officer (CFO) at Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) has revealed his intention to retire in autumn 2025.
Ian Johnson will step aside from the position once a replacement has been found.
He has held the CFO role for a decade as part of a 40-year career in a variety of senior commercial roles.
Mr Johnson described his time at MTVH as one of “great privilege”.
He said: “In a sector facing several competing pressures, stewarding MTVH’s finances has involved many challenging decisions, however it has been wonderful to see our residents always at the forefront of our thinking.
“This was exemplified by our 2023 board decision to provide fully for the remediation cost of our qualifying leaseholders and create a carve out from our loan covenant to expedite MTVH’s fire safety remediation programme.
“Over the last 10 years I have worked hard to build a finance team with strength in depth that has well-established reporting and financial control processes and a clear operating model. After a 40-year career, this therefore feels the right time for me to retire and hand over responsibility.
“I am proud of what we have achieved together in my time at MTVH. We have enhanced resident experience, created great places to live and met the challenges faced by communities by supporting people to live well.”
Mr Johnson will remain in post until a successor is found to help maintain the delivery of MTVH’s financial strategy and assist in a smooth handover to his successor.
Mel Barrett, chief executive of MTVH, is now leading the search for a new CFO and has appointed executive search specialists Page Executive to assist.
Mr Barrett said: “On behalf of the board and executive team, I would like to thank Ian for his contribution to MTVH, and wish him well on his well-earned retirement.
“Ian leaves MTVH in a strong financial position with our credit rating recently confirmed as A- stable by Standard & Poor’s in December 2024. We have the highest possible G1 governance standard rating from the Regulator of Social Housing and a V2 financial viability rating.
“While current market conditions make development of homes more challenging, we continue to have the financial capacity to build new homes and are on track to deliver 569 homes in the year to March 2025. Our financial results for the six months to September 2024 showed a robust balance sheet with available liquidity of £675m and a low gearing ratio of 39%.
“We are now focused on the appointment of a new chief financial officer who will build on this track record of success and continue to maintain our strong financial governance while helping to maintain MTVH’s values as a social purpose organisation, which was established in 1957 to house Windrush migrants and exists to deliver for our residents.”
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