Finance boss at Swan leaves after nine months in role

In a stock market update, the Essex-based housing association announced that Jeremy Vickers left at the end of September “as planned” following the end of his fixed-term contract.

Mr Vickers, a former executive at Metropolitan Thames Valley, is the second finance boss to leave Swan in the space of 12 months.

He started as interim finance chief in December 2021 after the resignation of former finance director James King.

Mr Vickers’ departure comes just days after nearly year-long merger talks collapsed between Swan and Coventry-based association Orbit.