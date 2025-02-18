Finance chief to retire from specialist provider after 36-year career

The head of finance at retirement specialist Alpha Living is to retire after a 36-year career in the housing sector #UKhousing

Described by Alpha Living as “a well-known figure in the housing world, particularly across the North of England”, Mr Watmough has worked for the landlord for two-and-a-half years.

Darren Watmough will step down as director of finance and resources this summer, according to the Wirral-based association which provides housing older people across the North.

He was previously the finance director for two other providers, Warrington Housing Association and Manchester-based Arawak Walton.

He also worked for the Regulator of Social Housing and held a number of board positions, including chair of property surveying consultancy Pennington Choices and audit committee member for Salix Homes.

Mr Watmough’s departure comes at a period of change in Alpha’s leadership, with Graeme Foster, its chief executive, also retiring from the 960-home provider next month.

Steve Eaves, chair of Alpha Living, said a recruitment process had started to find Mr Watmough’s successor.