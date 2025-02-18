Finance chief to retire from specialist provider after 36-year career

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The head of finance at retirement specialist Alpha Living is to retire after a 36-year career in the housing sector.
Darren Watmough will step down as director of finance and resources this summer, according to the Wirral-based association which provides housing older people across the North.
Described by Alpha Living as “a well-known figure in the housing world, particularly across the North of England”, Mr Watmough has worked for the landlord for two-and-a-half years.
He was previously the finance director for two other providers, Warrington Housing Association and Manchester-based Arawak Walton.
He also worked for the Regulator of Social Housing and held a number of board positions, including chair of property surveying consultancy Pennington Choices and audit committee member for Salix Homes.
Mr Watmough’s departure comes at a period of change in Alpha’s leadership, with Graeme Foster, its chief executive, also retiring from the 960-home provider next month.
Steve Eaves, chair of Alpha Living, said a recruitment process had started to find Mr Watmough’s successor.
He said: “Darren has been amazing to work with and will be really missed. This is a very exciting time for Alpha, which is in a great place with a fantastic future. We want to continue to grow and to offer brilliant services.
“With Darren’s retirement, we are looking for an exceptional director of finance and resources to join our executive team.”
Mr Watmough said: “After 36 years of working for housing associations, charities and in the commercial sector, culminating in two-and-a-half years working for the life-changing, amazing Alpha Living, I’ve decided to retire from full-time work in the summer.
“It’s been my privilege to meet some fabulous people over the course of my career. I’m hoping that retirement gives me the opportunity to see more of them and also to meet new people who, like me, want to see a better world for everyone.”
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