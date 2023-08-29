Financial watchdog warns landlords against providing pension and loans advice to prospective shared owners

The FCA said firms should be wary of providing financial advice to shared owners during the buying process if they are not authorised to do so #UKhousing

The warning comes after Inside Housing spoke to one shared owner who bought a Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) property in 2014 in Limasol Street in Bermondsey, London. She was advised to cancel a loan taken out to cover travel expenses and cancel her pension contributions, in order to meet affordability criteria for the purchase.

The FCA said firms should be wary of providing financial advice to shared owners during the buying process if they are not authorised to do so, as they could be in breach of the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA), and therefore subject to enforcement action.

Emails seen by Inside Housing between the shared owner and the NHG sales staff member show the advice given during the buying process.

Part of the email exchange states: “Thanks for the paperwork you have supplied, I have done the affordability schedule again and unfortunately after deducting your student loan, SIPP [self-invested personal pension] and the season ticket loan, the flat has become unaffordable, since this flat has the lower subsidised rent and following Southwark guidelines, your income can not breach the 40% household income ratio and currently this has been breached by 3%, the only way to make the property affordable is to pay off the season loan and also the SIPP.

“If you are not in the position to pay this off, we have to offer the flat to the next person on our waiting list, please confirm by close of business today.”

NHG said the advice was provided in “good faith”, but the FCA said there was a general prohibition under the FSMA about providing such advice. It states that only firms that are authorised or exempt can carry out such regulated activity.