Finding workable, sustainable solutions to refugee housing is possible if you know where to look

We know that we need to get a grip of housing in this country. What housing is being built? What can people access and where? At what cost? Where are the purported improvements in tenants’ rights? After the tragedies of Grenfell Tower and the death of Awaab Ishak, why are we still negotiating about the need for improved and robust property standards and management?

For many people, much of the blame lies at the feet of commercialisation. This plays out heavily in the asylum sector too, where huge amounts of money go to private contractors delivering temporary or dispersed asylum accommodation, with conditions in this accommodation often dire and not effectively managed. The continued over-reliance on hotels as asylum accommodation, as well as the rehousing of people supported through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, are clear indications that the government has yet to fully grasp the housing pathways that people in the asylum system need.

There are effective, practical ways to deal with these housing issues, as well as systemic solutions to overhaul them. The refugee and immigration sector can and should be part of those conversations.

“Huge amounts of money go to private contractors delivering temporary or dispersed asylum accommodation, with conditions in this accommodation often dire and not effectively managed”

Would it not be better to see shared pathways to affordable housing – temporary and permanent, social and private – being managed strategically and collectively within communities and localities?

Taking a collective approach allows for better management of standards and reduced competition for a scarce resource, while allowing different partners to work to their strengths. That may be the local authority having oversight of the availability of affordable housing in their area; a social lettings agency procuring and managing properties; environmental health officers overseeing property standards; housing associations offering access to housing and community services; voluntary and statutory organisations working with groups of people they have the expertise to support; and tenants and landlords having a forum to address issues.

Of course, this collective and community-based approach would not solve all the UK’s housing problems. But it would manage existing affordable housing better, minimise competition and the incentive to put profit over people, and create an even clearer picture of the structural and systemic need for change. In turn, this would allow the asylum and immigration sector to be part of the solution, moving closer towards ensuring that everyone in the UK can access a decent, affordable home.

Bridget Young, director, NACCOM