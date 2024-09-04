Fire breaks out at high-rise block in south-east London

The fire broke out in two flats on the ninth and 10th floors of Rosenthal House in Catford, prompting almost 50 calls to the emergency services.

“The fire in Rosenthal Road, Catford is now out and there are no reported injuries. Council staff remain on the scene to support residents,” Lewisham Council said in a statement on X.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters from Forest Hill, Greenwich, Deptford, Lee Green and surrounding fire stations tackled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.