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Fire destroys two flats in care home in east London

News19.07.22by Lucie Heath

Around 60 people have been evacuated from an assisted living facility in east London after a fire broke out early this morning. 

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Two flats were destroyed in the blaze at Mavis Grove (picture: London Fire Brigade)
Two flats were destroyed in the blaze at Mavis Grove (picture: London Fire Brigade)
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LinkedIn IHAround 60 people have been evacuated from an assisted living facility in east London after a fire broke out early this morning #UKhousing

Two second-floor flats were destroyed and part of the roof was damaged by the blaze at Mavis Grove in Hornchurch, Havering. 

In a statement, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called to the scene at 00:55am.

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Fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters tackled the blaze and it was brought under control by 04:02am. 

The LFB said roughly 60 people evacuated the building before the brigade arrived. 

One woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

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