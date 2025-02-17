Fire engineer fully expelled from professional body

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The Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE) has expelled a fire engineer for “non-compliance of sanction”.
Adam Kiziak of Tri Fire has been expelled from the IFE with immediate effect. Mr Kiziak’s company was suspended from the IFE in August 2024 for failing to work within professional competence and breaching the organisation’s principle of “accuracy and vigour”.
Tri Fire had carried out risk assessments, External Wall System 1 (EWS1) surveys and fire engineering on dozens of buildings.
In a document, published on its website, the IFE said: “Due to non-compliance of sanction, the individual has been expelled from the institution with immediate effect.
“As a result, the individual is no longer permitted to use any IFE or Engineering Council post-nominals, nor represent themself as a member of the Institution in any capacity.”
Inside Housing has asked the IFE to explain the non-compliance and whether Mr Kiziak is able to appeal.
His expulsion from the body comes after a second major London landlord revealed less than 10 days ago that it had stopped working with his firm.
The 109,000-home landlord explained that it is now working with an independent panel of fire engineers to review any building inspections conducted by Tri Fire at L&Q buildings.
Where this panel is not satisfied with the firm’s report, L&Q will instruct a new inspection of the building “as soon as possible”.
L&Q’s statement followed London housing association Notting Hill Genesis’ news that it would no longer use Tri Fire for fire assessments.
Homes England has also suspended Tri Fire from its Cladding Safety Scheme panel while the allegations against the firm are investigated.
Tri Fire has promised to work with any organisations that have concerns about its work.
Last month, Inside Housing reported that Nationwide had paused lending on buildings signed off by Tri Fire. This has left leaseholders fearing that they will have to spend thousands of pounds on replacement fire assessments to sell their homes.
Mr Kiziak’s lawyers have not responded to a request to comment on his expulsion, but they have previously stated: “We can confirm that Mr Kiziak’s membership of the IFE has been suspended whilst this matter is investigated. He is able to work, but does not currently have the benefit of the IFE accreditation.
“We can’t offer any further detail as there is a pending investigation. No determinations have been made. We are very sorry for any distress that this has caused. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible, including alternative options for peer review.
“We encourage those who have concerns to contact us and we will provide them with any additional support and assistance that they may need.”
Concern about the knock-on effects on the wider EWS1 assessment process has led five MPs to call for an urgent fraud investigation and an independent inquiry over the “systemic failures”, which they say have left thousands of leaseholders in financial limbo.
Two days after this expulsion notice was published on the IFE’s website this month, Liberal Democrat MP Dr Al Pinkerton asked the government what assessment has been made of the effectiveness of the IFE as a regulatory body.
Alex Norris, minister for local growth and building safety, said: “Currently, the fire engineering profession is undefined and not regulated in law.
“The Grenfell Tower Inquiry report makes a number of recommendations in respect of the fire engineering sector including the recommendation that the profession be recognised and protected by law and that an independent body be established to regulate the profession, define the standards required for membership, maintain a register of members and regulate their conduct.
“Following the publication of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry report, the department is reviewing the findings and recommendations in relation to the fire engineering sector. No assessment has been made of the effectiveness of the IFE as a regulatory body for fire engineers.”
In response to Dr Pinkerton’s question, the IFE explained that it “fully supports the recommendations made in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry report regarding the regulation of fire engineering”.
A spokesperson added: “We are working closely with the UK government and other industry leaders to identify solutions for a regulatory body to work alongside a professional body.”
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