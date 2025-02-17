Fire engineer fully expelled from professional body

Adam Kiziak of Tri Fire has been expelled from the IFE with immediate effect. Mr Kiziak’s company was suspended from the IFE in August 2024 for failing to work within professional competence and breaching the organisation’s principle of “accuracy and vigour”.

Tri Fire had carried out risk assessments, External Wall System 1 (EWS1) surveys and fire engineering on dozens of buildings.

In a document, published on its website, the IFE said: “Due to non-compliance of sanction, the individual has been expelled from the institution with immediate effect.

“As a result, the individual is no longer permitted to use any IFE or Engineering Council post-nominals, nor represent themself as a member of the Institution in any capacity.”