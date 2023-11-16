The fire safety remediation survey by the RSH, which took place between August and September and received responses from more than 1,300 landlords, found that the majority of FRAs had been carried out for medium-rise buildings.

At the same time, remediation work has been completed or is due to be completed in the next five years for 71% of those 11 to 18-metre buildings assessed as having dangerous cladding.

This figure increases to 84% of 18-metre-plus buildings.

The survey required all social landlords, including councils and housing associations, to submit fire safety remediation data to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) for all 11-metre-plus buildings they are responsible for.