Fire safety concerns flagged by regulator in 60% of England’s proposed high rises

Casework data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) reveals that the watchdog raised concerns over 349 separate high-rise planning applications in England.

The HSE became a statutory consultee on all residential and student accommodation buildings above 18m in August 2021, as part of a stricter building safety regime brought in post-Grenfell.

The data shows that in the period from then until October 2022, 567 tall buildings were assessed under the new checkpoint process, which is called ‘planning gateway one’.

Of these, concerns were flagged in 60% (349) of all planning applications and only 224 were marked as “content” or “no comment”.

In the group of buildings the HSE was concerned about, the data shows it had “significant concern” in more than 118 of these proposals and raised “some concern” over 231 buildings.

The FOI data reveals that there were 12 responses where the regulator advised the local planning authority to reject the scheme.

Mark Wilson, operational lead for policy and planning gateway one at the HSE, said the FOI data revealed some “poor design standards” and the majority of concerns raised were over high-rise buildings with one staircase.

Before Christmas, the government announced plans to consult on new rules requiring a second staircase in all buildings taller than 30m.