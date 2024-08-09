Fire safety expert calls for joined-up approach to prevention of future deaths reports

In the letter, the coroner said the woman, who was 93 years old, was not wearing her emergency pendant when she died.

She said: “The fire safety report recommended that care residents be reminded to have their pendant close to them at all times. I would like reassurance that this be actioned.”

Guy Robinson, chief executive of Teachers’, said the housing association was “deeply saddened by the death at one of our sheltered schemes in 2022”.

“Following the coroner’s report and our own internal inquiry, we have taken steps to reinforce our communication to tenants about the use of pendants within their accommodation. We also review this as part of our regular health and safety monitoring within our sheltered housing schemes,” he told Inside Housing.

Another letter was issued after a 63-year-old man, who was bedbound, died after a lit cigarette caused a fire in his flat. He was a resident of an independent-living scheme where he was supported by care staff from Surrey County Council.

According to the report: “He lived alone but carers came in four times a day. He misused alcohol and was known to smoke in bed. Concerns about fire risks from his smoking had been reported to both Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Surrey Adult Social Care (ASC) and the landlords. It was known that he could not self-rescue in the event of fire.”

The door to the hallway from the living room, where he slept, was shut. As a result, the fire was not detected until sufficient smoke had built up to seep through the top of the living room door into the hallway to then trigger the alarm.

Once SFRS became aware that the alarm had activated they deployed quickly, but the man died from the effects of the fire before they could reach him.

The coroner said: “During the course of the inquest, the court heard that an SFRS safe-and-well visit conducted on 17 November 2022 did not identify (and as a result did not action) the correct siting of smoke detection/alarm and careline monitor.

“In the course of the evidence, it was accepted that a visit by ASC to review [the man] at his flat on 23 January 2023 following concerns about his health and fire risk from smoking should have resulted in a risk assessment.”

She said that although work by both SFRS and ASC has been undertaken to mitigate the risks of a recurrence, “in my opinion, there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken”.

Tim Oliver, the leader of Surrey County Council, expressed his “deepest condolences” to the resident and “anyone else affected by his tragic death”.

He told Inside Housing: “We recognise the importance of learning from serious incidents and carried out a review of what happened in this case, which led to our fire and rescue service and adult social care service working together to introduce a new process for identifying people at risk.

“We will continue to embed an understanding of prevention activity across the service. Within adult social care, we have taken steps to strengthen management oversight over risk assessments and have brought in further training for staff.

“While we have taken a number of actions in the months since this case, we carefully consider the coroner’s findings and continue to be committed to doing all we can to improve the way we support vulnerable people and manage any fire risks they face.”

The LGA said that having the government identify common themes that feature in coroners’ prevention of future deaths reports and sharing them with public services like councils and fire and rescue services “would help to better protect the public through, for example, facilitating cross-agency working”.

A spokesperson said: “Fire and rescue services and councils already undertake extensive work to identify and act on the relevant fire-safety issues impacting their communities and are a key partner in collaborating with other bodies in this area.

“Their frontline knowledge is invaluable, so for them to have more pertinent information – along with other agencies and Whitehall departments – would be positive.”

A spokesperson for the NFCC said: “We welcome the consideration of additional approaches that improve the way agencies work together to reduce the risk to vulnerable people to prevent, as far as possible, future fire deaths and injuries.

“The National Fire Chiefs Council’s operational and organisational learning function supports fire and rescue services to learn from national events, including drawing from coroners’ reports.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Learning lessons is vital to reducing the risk of fire and preventing future tragedies.

“That is why it is important we work across government and with partners like the National Fire Chiefs Council to facilitate continuous improvement among fire and rescue services.”