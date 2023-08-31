Fire safety experts call for rethink over second staircases in letter to Gove

It cited fires in the UK, US and Canada in buildings with more than one staircase where there was loss of life away from the flat where the fire originated.

The signatories also argued it was “paramount that we establish and restore confidence in existing buildings”.

The letter added: “It is unclear how we can make occupants of existing buildings feel safe if it is a policy to insist that future buildings require an additional stair.”

“Devaluing existing buildings because of improving standards in future buildings has a very real and potentially catastrophic effect on residents, funders, developers and insurers,” it said.

Regulations are not generally applied retrospectively, which means any introduction of tougher requirements will only apply to new buildings. This has been the case for measures such as sprinklers, which are now required in blocks from 11 metres up in the years since Grenfell, without the “catastrophic” impacts described in the letter.

The professionals argued that other safety measures, such as compartmentalisation, smoke control and firefighter facilities, “deliver adequate safety in single-stair buildings”.

However, they also said that guidance should introduce an expectation that the capacity of the staircase in any building taller than 18 metres is sufficient to facilitate the evacuation of all residents simultaneously.

A fire safety expert who did not sign the letter, and asked not to be named, told Inside Housing they agreed with it to the extent that fire engineers were best placed to decide when additional stairs are needed and that additional fire safety provisions such as smoke extraction, fire-fighting lifts or sprinklers also make a building safer.

However, they added: “I do not agree with the letter when it says that a second stair does not increase the safety of residents. I think it does, and there are plenty of international cases showing that.

“I also don’t agree that the mandatory imposition of second staircases is bad news for England. The ease of approving high-rise buildings with a single stair might be one of the weakest aspects of an otherwise strong fire safety culture in this country.

“I note that the joint letter doesn’t address the benefits of a second stair in regards to redundancy and firefighting or the impact in reducing injuries from fire. The benefits of a second stair are even more important for high-rise buildings where stay-put might not be part of the fire strategy at some point.”

Research comparing more than 30 international building codes, carried out by McGill University in Montreal, found that only the UK, South Korea and Switzerland had no requirement for a second staircase, with countries such as the US, Ireland and Canada imposing requirements at four storeys and below.

Asked about this study, Mr Lay explained the UK “puts other [fire safety] provisions in place” and pointed out that Canada allows tall buildings to be made out of timber.

A single staircase was one of the complicating factors at Grenfell Tower. After firefighters based their operations in the stairwell and wedged open doors to run hoses, the stairwell was filled with smoke from burning flats. This severely hindered rescue efforts and made it impossible for some of those trapped to escape.

Many of those who did make it out after the stairwell was compromised suffered smoke inhalation injuries and mental trauma.

Writing in favour of the policy, RIBA has said a second staircase would provide means to fight a fire and evacuate a building if necessary.

“It is unacceptable that in England occupants are still at risk of a single point of failure and lack a safe, second smoke-free evacuation route in tall residential buildings,” it said.

There is also support for second staircases in other countries. Fire safety guidance from fire chiefs in Victoria, Australia, for example, said it does not support single-staircase buildings due to “limitations, difficulties and increased risks”, which include “reduced redundancy for the provision of a smoke and heat-free environment for occupant evacuation and fire brigade intervention” and “greater stairwell congestion caused by increased density of evacuating occupants and attending brigade members”.

The letter follows further correspondence sent to Mr Gove earlier this month by The Housing Forum, a representative group with member organisations ranging from architects and manufacturers to developers, housing associations and local authorities.