Fire safety spend at Taylor Wimpey rises £88m to £333m

In its latest accounts for the half-year to 30 June, Taylor Wimpey put the increase down to an escalation of costs based on recent tenders.

These include increased project delivery administration costs, plus the funding of the Building Safety Fund pre-tender costs and a small number of new buildings being added.

The house builder explained: “During the first half, we continued to progress work with building owners, management companies and leaseholders and we remain committed to resolving these issues as soon as practicable for our leaseholders. We have 211 buildings within the scope of our provision, all of which have been assessed by our specialist team.”