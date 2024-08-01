Fire safety spend at Taylor Wimpey rises £88m to £333m

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
One of the country’s largest house builders has increased its spending on fire safety by £88m to £333m.
In its latest accounts for the half-year to 30 June, Taylor Wimpey put the increase down to an escalation of costs based on recent tenders.
These include increased project delivery administration costs, plus the funding of the Building Safety Fund pre-tender costs and a small number of new buildings being added.
The house builder explained: “During the first half, we continued to progress work with building owners, management companies and leaseholders and we remain committed to resolving these issues as soon as practicable for our leaseholders. We have 211 buildings within the scope of our provision, all of which have been assessed by our specialist team.”
The latest figure on remediation work is a significant increase on the £245m reported in April 2022.
Taylor Wimpey is one of more than 35 large developers that have signed up to the government’s pledge, which commits them to fixing ‘life critical’ defects on blocks they built over the past 30 years and reimbursing any money they have received via the Building Safety Fund.
Due to the rising remediation costs, the house builder reported a pre-tax profit of £99.7m, down 58% from £237.7m compared with the same period in the previous year.
Jennie Daly, chief executive of Taylor Wimpey, said: “We have delivered a good financial and operational performance in the first half, against a relatively stable market backdrop, reporting a good sales rate while continuing to protect value.
“While interest rates and mortgage rates remain high, our teams continue to work extremely hard on the ground to support our customers through the home-buying process, and I would like to thank them for their ongoing commitment.”
Other financial highlights included a group operating profit of £182.3m, including £18.6m from land sales. This figure was down on the £235.6m in the previous year.
Completions, including joint ventures, stood at 4,728, reduced from 5,120.
Ms Daly added: “Looking to the second half, our performance to date means we now expect to deliver 2024 full-year UK completions towards the upper end of our previous guidance range of 9,500 to 10,000, and group operating profit in line with current market expectations.
“Though it is early days for the new government, we welcome their recognition that planning is a major barrier to economic growth, of which housebuilding is a significant component, and we look forward to working constructively with them to deliver much-needed new homes across the UK.
“Taylor Wimpey is a strong and agile business with a sharp operational focus. With the benefit of our high-quality land bank and strong financial position, we are well positioned for growth from 2025, assuming supportive market conditions.”
Less than one month ago, Redrow, another house builder, had a judicial review dismissed after it challenged the lawfulness of a decision for the firm to reimburse money awarded through the Building Safety Fund.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories