Fire union and trade body welcome building safety move from Home Office to MHCLG

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The Fire Brigades Union and Fire Industry Association have welcomed the responsibility for building safety being passed from the Home Office to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).
This “machinery of government change” was announced by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer in a written statement to parliament this month.
He said: “On 4 September 2024 I announced that the government would respond in full to the Grenfell Phase 2 Inquiry report within six months. In response to one of the recommendations from the report, I am confirming today that responsibility for fire will move from the Home Office to the MHCLG.
“This change will bring responsibility for building safety and fire under a single secretary of state, providing for a more coherent approach to keeping people safe from fire in their homes.”
This change will be effective from 1 April 2025.
The government has reiterated its commitment to respond to the full Grenfell report “in due course”.
Steve Wright, general secretary at the Fire Brigades Union, described the move “as an important first step to repairing the damage done to the fire and rescue service by recent governments”.
He added: “We are also pleased that the government is acting promptly in response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Our thoughts are with the bereaved, survivors and residents of the tower, and their fight for justice.
“I look forward to working with ministers to deliver a fire and rescue service that is fit for the future, with national standards and adequate funding to tackle the growing risks we face.”
Ian Moore, chief executive of the Fire Industry Association, said it is “common-sense move” that aligns fire safety with building safety under one department – something he believes the fire industry has long advocated.
Under the change, the Home Office will retain management of the Airwave service contract on behalf of MHCLG.
Plus, it will remain responsible for the Emergency Services Mobile Communications Programme and His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.
Asked by Inside Housing when it plans to respond to the Testing for a Safer Future review, the government said its findings are informing its commitment to bringing forward system-wide reforms to the construction product regime.
These planned reforms are also expected in “in due course” and the government believes they “will give consumers confidence and underpin supply chains and housing delivery systems”.
The industry has been waiting around 20 months for a response as the previous government also refused to give a date for when it would act on the report.
The 174-page review, authored by former government construction advisor Paul Morrell and barrister Anneliese Day, was strongly critical of the current construction product regime. It argued that many standards are “outdated, inconsistent or non-existent”.
The report, published in April 2023, was commissioned in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people and put the spotlight on construction product safety.
The delay in responding to the report was raised in a recent inquiry session, and sector professionals told attendees at the Building Safety Regulator’s annual conference last year that the government’s lack of response to construction product safety review was causing “a real problem”.
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