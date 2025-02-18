Fire union and trade body welcome building safety move from Home Office to MHCLG

This “machinery of government change” was announced by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer in a written statement to parliament this month.

He said: “On 4 September 2024 I announced that the government would respond in full to the Grenfell Phase 2 Inquiry report within six months. In response to one of the recommendations from the report, I am confirming today that responsibility for fire will move from the Home Office to the MHCLG.

“This change will bring responsibility for building safety and fire under a single secretary of state, providing for a more coherent approach to keeping people safe from fire in their homes.”

This change will be effective from 1 April 2025.