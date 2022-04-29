Firearms and cannabis farms found in Birmingham homes as part of exempt accommodation crackdown

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Cannabis farms and firearms with live ammunition have been discovered in exempt accommodation across Birmingham as part of an 18-month crackdown by the council and police on this controversial type of housing.
Birmingham City Council has told Inside Housing that, as of February, its community safety team looking exclusively into exempt accommodation properties had completed 453 investigations into myriad criminal activities.
Of these, 287 related to anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents. However, 96 related to organised criminality and ASB, while a further 70 related to serious organised crime.
The figures come from the council’s community safety team looking into exempt accommodation. The team has worked with the West Midlands Police over the past 18 months to stamp out criminality and anti-social behaviour surrounding this type of accommodation.
The team is funded under the government’s supported housing oversight pilot, which was launched in 2020. It includes four council investigators and a seconded police officer brought on board to provide accurate police intelligence and evidence for prosecutions and civil enforcement.
Among the types of organised crime investigated were a number of cases of drug dealing and drug cultivation, gang affiliation and weapon and firearm possession.
This included one case where an inspection of a registered provider’s property uncovered cannabis cultivation set up in a garden shed.
Police arrested the tenant and a community protection warning was issued against the managing agent, which resulted in the registered provider decommissioning it as a partner.
In other properties, a wide range of weapons were found and confiscated, including machetes, ceremonial knives and firearms.
The discovery of one loaded firearm in a property resulted in the tenant receiving a five-year sentence.
Exempt accommodation is often used as a means of housing those with very few other options, such as prison leavers, rough sleepers, refugees and migrants, and those experiencing substance misuse issues.
It can be provided by housing associations, which often subcontract the housing and care and support to managing agents while taking small management fees. Under the other model, community interest companies or charities provide the accommodation.
While the majority of providers deliver a crucial and much-needed service for those in need of housing and support, it has become a magnet for unscrupulous landlords.
Because such landlords provide loosely defined care and support services, their tenants can be exempt from housing benefit caps and associations can charge much higher rents than regular landlords.
The community safety team investigations uncovered a number of cases of potential benefit fraud. In one inspection, the team discovered a house of four males where fraud was potentially taking place, with this now being investigated by the council’s benefits team.
Instances of fraud around exempt accommodation properties have previously been brought under the spotlight. Last year, Inside Housing reported that Birmingham had referred nine fraudulent exempt accommodation claims made by providers to the Department for Work and Pensions.
A government-commissioned report looking into exempt accommodation found that some providers were “falsifying information” and “disguising profits” in a bid to charge extortionately high rent.
The council also revealed that its team had had intelligence related to and was currently investigating incidences of sexual offences, including exploitation and prostitution in some of the properties, but that no proven cases had been found yet.
From these investigations by the community safety team and the police, 12 arrests had been made and one closure order against a provider had been served.
In addition, eight community protection orders, which deal with anti-social behaviour, have been issued. A total of 131 evictions or orders for the removal of tenants were issued, while 20 properties were decommissioned.
Inside Housing has been told that, while the figures just cover its exempt accommodation-focused team, it is likely that the council and police picked up many more incidents outside the community safety team’s investigation.
The latest figures demonstrate the heightened scrutiny on the exempt accommodation sector.
Last month, the government unveiled that it will bring in new measures to tackle unscrupulous landlords, including giving more power to local authorities to take action against those that exploit the system.
It also revealed it would give councils like Birmingham an extra £20m under a three-year Supported Housing Improvement Programme as part of the crackdown.
Commenting on the figures, Richard Baker, assistant chief constable of the West Midlands Police, said: “Exempt properties house some of the most vulnerable people in our society, many of whom have complex needs, and it’s important those needs are met by the housing provider.
“We are aware that there are issues with some exempt properties and that this is a national issue which is not restricted to Birmingham or the wider West Midlands.
“As such, we are fully supporting any measures that will ensure stronger regulation of this sector, so that suitable care and support is available for the vulnerable people who are often living in the exempt accommodation.”
The crackdown was launched in 2020 after it was came to light that some providers of exempt accommodation were thought to have links to international organised crime groups involved in drugs and modern slavery.
Birmingham has become the capital for this type of accommodation in the past five years, with the number of exempt claimants passing 22,000, up from just over 4,000 in 2014.
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