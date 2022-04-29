Firearms and cannabis farms found in Birmingham homes as part of exempt accommodation crackdown

Cannabis farms and firearms with live ammunition have been discovered in exempt accommodation across Birmingham as part of an 18-month crackdown by the council #UKhousing

The figures come from the council’s community safety team looking into exempt accommodation. The team has worked with the West Midlands Police over the past 18 months to stamp out criminality and anti-social behaviour surrounding this type of accommodation.

Of these, 287 related to anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents. However, 96 related to organised criminality and ASB, while a further 70 related to serious organised crime.

Birmingham City Council has told Inside Housing that, as of February, its community safety team looking exclusively into exempt accommodation properties had completed 453 investigations into myriad criminal activities.

The team is funded under the government’s supported housing oversight pilot, which was launched in 2020. It includes four council investigators and a seconded police officer brought on board to provide accurate police intelligence and evidence for prosecutions and civil enforcement.

Among the types of organised crime investigated were a number of cases of drug dealing and drug cultivation, gang affiliation and weapon and firearm possession.

This included one case where an inspection of a registered provider’s property uncovered cannabis cultivation set up in a garden shed.

Police arrested the tenant and a community protection warning was issued against the managing agent, which resulted in the registered provider decommissioning it as a partner.

In other properties, a wide range of weapons were found and confiscated, including machetes, ceremonial knives and firearms.

The discovery of one loaded firearm in a property resulted in the tenant receiving a five-year sentence.

Exempt accommodation is often used as a means of housing those with very few other options, such as prison leavers, rough sleepers, refugees and migrants, and those experiencing substance misuse issues.