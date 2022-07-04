Firefighters tackle ‘significant fire’ after gas explosion at block of flats in Bedford

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has declared a “major incident” and said six fire engines, two water carriers and an incident command unit are at the scene in the Redwood Grove area of the town.

Two people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said the explosion resulted in a “significant fire” at a three-storey block of 20 flats, which has “engulfed the whole building and caused a large portion of the roof to collapse”.

Bedfordshire Police tweeted: “Emergency services have responded to an explosion at Redwood Grove, Bedford this morning (Monday).

“This resulted in a significant fire at a three storey block of 20 flats, which has engulfed the whole building and caused a large portion of the roof to collapse.

“There are two people who have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries to Addenbrooke’s.

“Police, fire and the ambulance service all remain in attendance.

“We know people are keen to help, but would ask people to avoid the area and keep any doors and windows closed.

“An emergency assistance centre has been set up @BedfordTweets at the John Bunyan Centre in Bedford for people who have been evacuated and need support.

“An adjacent block of flats has also been evacuated and we are working to get people back in their homes as quickly as possible.”