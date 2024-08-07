Firm and director prosecuted for giving inaccurate cladding information

An Ipswich-based firm and its director have been prosecuted for breaching fire safety regulations after a case brought by protection officers from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service #UKhousing

In addition, four of the offences were for Mr Ottley for failing to comply with the legislation.

The change to this order introduced by the Building Safety Act 2022 requires all responsible persons to carry out and record a fire risk assessment that considers the risks from fire to all persons legally on or in the vicinity of the premises.

Four were for non-compliance with the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

Home from Home Property Management (HFH) and Edward Ottley were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court for a total of eight offences.

The case was brought against HFH after aluminium composite cladding material – like that on Grenfell Tower – was found at 2-100 Wolsey Street in Ipswich.

A fire risk assessment of the premises had been undertaken in 2017 by a company appointed by HFH, but it did not take into account the high fire risk the cladding posed to the residents.

At the same time, the fire risk assessor had been given inaccurate information by the firm in relation to the level of risk from the cladding.

When this became apparent, the assessor invalidated the fire risk assessment he had produced, advising HFH to arrange for a new assessment to be undertaken.

However, when officers from SFRS attended the premises in 2019, they identified that the original fire risk assessment remained, and the assessment still did not address the risk of the cladding.

Other areas of non-compliance with the legislation were also identified. They related to ensuring the means of escape was safe; that automatic opening vents operated correctly; ensuring the premises was equipped with a suitable fire alarm system; and ensuring residents knew what to do in the event of a fire, to enable them to evacuate the building safely.