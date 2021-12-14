Firm that issued certificate saying Kingspan insulation could be used on high rises was ‘played’ by manufacturer

As David Ewing, now head of education at the Local Authority Building Control (LABC), continued his evidence on Monday, the inquiry also saw emails which showed staff members had written “we’ll save this failing company yet” when Kingspan approached them to seek the certificates for their products.

The LABC produced various certificates that said Kingspan’s K15 insulation could be “considered a material of limited combustibility” which could be used on high-rise buildings between 2009 and 2014.

The firm’s witnesses have now accepted that these statements were inaccurate, misleading and unjustified by the test evidence, but they helped K15 become a market-leading insulation product for high-rises before the Grenfell fire.

Last week the inquiry heard how the LABC brushed off warnings about its certification of K15 and sought lucrative commercial sponsorship deals with Kingspan.

The inquiry heard on Thursday that the LABC did not withdraw it despite being told the product “carried on burning for 20 minutes” after the flame was removed in fire tests.

On Monday, Mr Ewing was grilled about whether there was a financial motive behind treating Kingspan in a “benevolent” way.

Counsel to the inquiry Kate Grange QC referred to a meeting Mr Ewing attended with Kingspan in July 2014 where he failed to challenge them over the claims on the certificate.

Ms Grange said: “Is part of the reason why you were so benevolent towards Kingspan that you needed their work, wanted their endorsement of the registered details scheme as market leaders?”

Mr Ewing replied: “There was certainly a bit of kudos to having Kingspan products there.”

But he said there was “very little in terms of profit”. “The financial side of it was never significant amounts of money,” he said.

The inquiry was shown an email chain from July 2014, which started off by Mr Ewing informing his colleagues that Kingspan was seeking certificates for a large number of products.

He said: “I thought you might like to know, I’ve been asked to quote for seven products over three product ranges, and a quote for their entire range of 30 over six of their product ranges…”

Lorna Stimpson, now chief executive, responded by writing “fanbloodytastic!!!!!”, while her colleague Cathal Brennan said: “We’ll save this failing company yet! Seriously, that’s really good news.”

Asked why Mr Brennan said “we’ll save this failing company yet”, Mr Ewing said it was down to the company “never making any money after doing most of the details”.

“The charges that we charge were nothing that was making a significant amount of money.

“That was a moot point… the whole drive for registered details was quality, not quantity,” he said.