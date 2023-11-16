First £2.5m of rural housing support scheme rolled out

The scheme is being run with Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE) and has been designed to help create more rural affordable housing, via a network of ‘rural housing enablers’.

The advisors will hold conversations between residents, councils and builders to help them meet local housing needs.

They will also help pick suitable development opportunities, as well as support site owners and community representatives navigate the planning system.

Rural affairs minister Lord Benyon said: “All too often people are unable to live near to the village where they work or were brought up. We are making it a priority that rural communities have access to the housing they need.