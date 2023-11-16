First £2.5m of rural housing support scheme rolled out

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Cambridgeshire and Northumberland will get £2.5m in government funding for a network of independent advisors who will help develop affordable housing schemes across the two rural regions.
The scheme is being run with Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE) and has been designed to help create more rural affordable housing, via a network of ‘rural housing enablers’.
The advisors will hold conversations between residents, councils and builders to help them meet local housing needs.
They will also help pick suitable development opportunities, as well as support site owners and community representatives navigate the planning system.
Rural affairs minister Lord Benyon said: “All too often people are unable to live near to the village where they work or were brought up. We are making it a priority that rural communities have access to the housing they need.
“Our support for rural housing advisors will help develop small-scale affordable housing schemes that fit in with the local area.”
The scheme was first announced by the government earlier this summer, and the £2.5m represents the first of several funding packages.
It comes as part of a wider plan to build more homes in rural areas, alongside the rural exception sites policy, which outlines sites that can be used for affordable housing in rural areas which would not usually be used for that purpose.
Richard Quallington, executive director of ACRE, said: “Many people in rural communities understand there’s a need for much more affordable housing, but they are often opposed to unfettered commercial developments that neither fit in with the area, nor create homes that go to those who genuinely need it.”
He added that the enablers scheme means that “many more communities across England can access independent support and advice to help them appraise the need for affordable homes locally, navigate complicated planning rules and work with more socially minded developers to bring forward suitable schemes”.
A report from September called for communities to embrace the rural exception cite planning policy to enable a significant increase in the delivery of affordable homes in the English countryside.
The research by the English Rural Housing Association and University College London researchers said the increase in homes can be delivered alongside maintaining the community’s local character.
The report, titled Land, Landowners and the Delivery of Affordable Homes in Rural Areas, outlined the housing affordability issues facing rural towns and parishes, and highlighted how greater use of the already established policy could help deliver much-needed affordable homes.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories