First homes built under Northern Ireland government-backed affordable scheme

Part-funded by the Department for Communities (DfC) and delivered by developer Maple & May, the £122m scheme in Dungannon is made up of 300 homes to be let at 20% below local market rents to lower-income households.

The £61.5m funding provided by the DfC is a low-interest, long-term financial transactions capital loan.

Maple & May, a subsidiary of Choice Group, leveraged a further £10.8m in private capital finance and around £50m in private revenue finance.