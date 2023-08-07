First joint ombudsman investigation finds East Midlands council and ALMO failed vulnerable resident

In their first joint investigation, the Housing Ombudsman and Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) criticised Nottingham City Council and Nottingham City Homes (NCH) for the way they dealt with a woman’s anti-social behaviour (ASB) complaints and subsequent requests to move house.

For two years, the woman, who has medical vulnerabilities, was subject to issues such as loud noise, alcohol issues, and stones and mud being thrown onto her property.

The investigation also described neighbours “ganging up on her”, all of which left her feeling unsafe in her home.

Despite this, the council did not do enough to review the issues she faced via its ASB community trigger mechanism and the ALMO took too long to examine whether it could offer her a priority move to another area.

Nottingham Council confirmed its decision to scrap NCH in May, after it was revealed that £40m in cash from the Housing Revenue Account had been wrongly spent.