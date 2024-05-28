First of its kind pilot between landlord and NHS trust to integrate social housing data into health records

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A Liverpool-based landlord is taking part in a first-of-its-kind pilot project that aims to integrate health and social housing data.
Prima Group, in collaboration with Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust and with support from the Fusion21 Foundation, hopes the project could significantly enhance the quality of healthcare and support services available to its tenants.
The pilot will look at how to integrate social housing data – encompassing living conditions, accessibility and locality — securely into NHS health records.
By doing so, Prima should be able to identify patterns linking social housing conditions to various health outcomes.
For example, a resident speaking to a health professional about a respiratory illness might have an issue with damp and mould in their home.
Someone seeking out support to help them with their mental health or substance misuse could identify a resident who needs more support in their home.
In addition, the landlord could be alerted when minor adaptations are needed for frail residents.
The landlord, which has around 2,500 homes across Merseyside, hopes the integration will not only facilitate a better understanding of its tenants’ health needs, but also enable it to offer proactive support services tailored to individual circumstances.
John Ghader, chief executive of Prima Group, said: “Housing associations have a key role in reaching groups facing some of the biggest health inequalities and providing preventative support services to people in their homes.
“When we get this right, we see tenants maximise their independence and reduce demand on the health service.
“This exciting collaboration will help us do more of this, pre-empting when customers need changes made to their home and ensuring resources are targeted where they make the most impact, prioritising property interventions around preventative health management.”
As part of this project, the association hopes a framework can be developed for ongoing collaboration between social housing agencies and the NHS, so that it is scalable nationally.
Wes Baker, director of strategic analytics, economics and population health management at Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, described the project as “groundbreaking” in a way that “weaves together the fabric of our community’s health and well-being”.
He said: “By integrating housing data with health records, we’re unlocking unparalleled insights into how our living environments influence health outcomes.
“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to not only understanding but also pre-emptively addressing the complex needs of our community through strategic analytics and informed decision-making.”
All data-sharing will be conducted with the highest standards of confidentiality and data protection, and will be anonymised, ensuring any personal information is handled with the utmost care and respect.
Jo Hannan, head of foundation at Fusion21, which is a social enterprise specialising in efficient public sector procurement, said: “We are delighted to have funded such a pioneering and important piece of work, paving the way for a more joined-up approach to addressing the needs of tenants and their health.
“This multi-agency project is a fantastic example of working collaboratively to deliver positive outcomes for those who need it most. We look forward to the learning and outcomes and hope it becomes a blueprint for other organisations.”
Delegates at the Chartered Institute of Housing’s annual conference heard earlier this month that there has been an uptick in referrals on “basic health and safety compliance” to the English regulator.
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