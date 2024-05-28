First of its kind pilot between landlord and NHS trust to integrate social housing data into health records

A Liverpool-based landlord is taking part in a first-of-its-kind pilot project that aims to integrate health and social housing data #UKhousing

By doing so, Prima should be able to identify patterns linking social housing conditions to various health outcomes.

The pilot will look at how to integrate social housing data – encompassing living conditions, accessibility and locality — securely into NHS health records.

Prima Group, in collaboration with Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust and with support from the Fusion21 Foundation, hopes the project could significantly enhance the quality of healthcare and support services available to its tenants.

For example, a resident speaking to a health professional about a respiratory illness might have an issue with damp and mould in their home.

Someone seeking out support to help them with their mental health or substance misuse could identify a resident who needs more support in their home.

In addition, the landlord could be alerted when minor adaptations are needed for frail residents.

The landlord, which has around 2,500 homes across Merseyside, hopes the integration will not only facilitate a better understanding of its tenants’ health needs, but also enable it to offer proactive support services tailored to individual circumstances.

John Ghader, chief executive of Prima Group, said: “Housing associations have a key role in reaching groups facing some of the biggest health inequalities and providing preventative support services to people in their homes.

“When we get this right, we see tenants maximise their independence and reduce demand on the health service.

“This exciting collaboration will help us do more of this, pre-empting when customers need changes made to their home and ensuring resources are targeted where they make the most impact, prioritising property interventions around preventative health management.”