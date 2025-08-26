First year of New Homes Accelerator has unlocked 100,000 previously stalled homes

Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, said: “We’ve rolled up our sleeves and are breaking down the barriers which stop us from building the houses to buy and rent that families and young people need, helping to speed up the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes already.

“We are continuing to take decisive action through our New Homes Accelerator to speed up the delivery of homes, meet our stretching 1.5 million homes target through the Plan for Change, and get spades in the ground to turn the tide on the housing crisis.”

Sir Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: “I’m pleased the government is working with London boroughs to unblock housebuilding as part of its plan to deliver the good growth our country needs.

“I’m determined to use all the powers at my disposal to build the homes Londoners need and get Britain building again.

“I look forward to working with ministers on the action and investment needed to accelerate the delivery of new homes as we continue building a better, fairer London for everyone.”

The latest figures from the Greater London Authority showed that just 347 new affordable homes have been started in the capital since April.

Earlier this month, Manchester-based housing association Great Places said it was expecting an increase on last year’s starts target, despite delays at two schemes in the first quarter of 2025.