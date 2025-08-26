First year of New Homes Accelerator has unlocked 100,000 previously stalled homes

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The expert group, launched by the government in 2024 to ramp up its housebuilding efforts, claims 100,000 homes that were stuck in the planning system have been unlocked.
The New Homes Accelerator provided the one-year update, which highlights how it has delivered additional planning capacity and removed regulatory hurdles to speed up the construction of 36,000 homes across the UK.
The planning proposals of a further 63,000 homes have been driven forward by the team through collaboration with arm’s-length bodies and other government departments.
Six new sites announced yesterday also stand to benefit from the group’s help: Wisley Airfield in Guildford Borough Council, Hampden Fields in Aylesbury, Orchard Grove in Somerset, North Leigh Park in Wigan, Billet Road in Redbridge (London) and High Road West in Haringey (London).
It is hoped that more than 12,000 homes will be unlocked across these areas, with at least 25% of them categorised as affordable housing.
The New Homes Accelerator believes working families and young people will benefit from its efforts. As well as offering more people a chance to get on the housing ladder and combatting the housing crisis, building these homes creates jobs and boosts economic growth.
Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, said: “We’ve rolled up our sleeves and are breaking down the barriers which stop us from building the houses to buy and rent that families and young people need, helping to speed up the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes already.
“We are continuing to take decisive action through our New Homes Accelerator to speed up the delivery of homes, meet our stretching 1.5 million homes target through the Plan for Change, and get spades in the ground to turn the tide on the housing crisis.”
Sir Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: “I’m pleased the government is working with London boroughs to unblock housebuilding as part of its plan to deliver the good growth our country needs.
“I’m determined to use all the powers at my disposal to build the homes Londoners need and get Britain building again.
“I look forward to working with ministers on the action and investment needed to accelerate the delivery of new homes as we continue building a better, fairer London for everyone.”
The latest figures from the Greater London Authority showed that just 347 new affordable homes have been started in the capital since April.
Earlier this month, Manchester-based housing association Great Places said it was expecting an increase on last year’s starts target, despite delays at two schemes in the first quarter of 2025.
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