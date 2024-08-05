Fitch downgrades outlook on social housing REIT to negative

Fitch has revised its long-term outlook on Triple Point, the social housing real estate investment trust, to negative due to “prolonged rent arrears” involving two of its lessees #UKhousing

The two lessees involved – My Space Housing Solutions and Parasol Homes – operate specialised supported housing, which is a type of exempt accommodation that has become popular with lease-based providers. The sub-sector has been dogged by controversy in recent years .

However, Fitch kept its issuer default rating (IDA) on Triple Point at A- and an A rating on the group’s secured debt.

In a new report, the credit rating agency said the “protracted” disruption over rent revealed “weaknesses in Triple Point’s lessee management and the leases it signed”.

Bolton-based My Space currently has the regulator’s lowest ratings of G4/V4, while the Charity Commission launched an investigation into the provider in 2022 over “potential conflicts of interest and possible mismanagement of funds”.

According to Fitch, Triple Point is negotiating a credit agreement with My Space and working with the group to increase its rent collection, failing which it will transfer the leases to another provider. My Space accounts for 8.1% of Triple Point’s rent.

“It is unclear if these transfers will reset the lease rents to lower levels and if previous rent arrears will be paid in full,” Fitch said in its report.

Parasol Homes was found non-compliant in 2021, but does not have grades with the Regulator of Social Housing as it operates fewer than 1,000 homes.

Last year, Triple Point disclosed that Parasol, which has 246 homes with the REIT, had failed to pay some rent in the second half of 2022 due to “operational issues”. It accounts for 9.7% of Triple Point’s rent.

Triple Point is currently transferring leases from Parasol to another provider, Westmoreland Supported Housing.