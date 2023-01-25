Five households still waiting to return home after Bow crane collapse

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Five households are still living in temporary accommodation around two-and-a-half years after they were evacuated from their housing association-owned homes following a deadly crane collapse in east London.
A 20-metre crane that was being used to build a block of flats in Bow collapsed in July 2020 and crashed onto two nearby houses, killing one person and injuring four others.
The Watts Grove construction site, where the crane was being operated, was owned by Swan Housing Association.
Nearly 100 people were forced to leave their homes following the incident, most of which are owned by another social landlord, Gateway Housing Association.
In March 2021, Inside Housing revealed that more than 20 households were still living in temporary accommodation following the tragic incident.
Gateway confirmed at the time that of its 46 households evacuated, 26 remain in temporary accommodation.
In response to an update from Inside Housing, Gateway revealed that five households are still waiting to return home.
The landlord said: “Currently all residents of the homes affected have been provided with alternative accommodation. Our plan is that the remaining five residents will be able to return to their homes by the end of April 2023, subject to building works being completed on schedule.
“We have been in constant communication with the families throughout the rebuilding programme.”
Following the incident, Apsana Begum, Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse, called for tougher regulations on crane safety during a House of Commons debate.
A police investigation into the cause of the collapse was also started with assistance from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
The HSE and the Metropolitan Police have been asked for an update on the investigation.
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