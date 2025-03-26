Five housing associations handed top grade for consumer standards

Greg Reed, chief executive of Places for People: “The positive outcome of the regulator’s inspection is an acknowledgment of the extremely hard work our people do every day to support our customers. It’s also a good indication that we are on the right track, but this is not job done.

“I’m pleased the inspection has found that we have the right measures and leadership in place to not just provide the safe and quality homes customers deserve, but that we can also recognise when something does go wrong and learn from it.

“We will continue to build on our relationship with customers into the future, working closely together to constantly improve and deliver communities where people can truly thrive.”

Glenn Harris, chief executive of Midland Heart: “This achievement belongs to everyone working at Midland Heart.

“Their hard work, commitment and dedication to our tenants mean we now hold a C1/G1/V1 score alongside an A1 credit rating from Moody’s.

“As part of the inspection, and following conversations with our tenants, the regulator told us that they could hear and see how closely we work with our tenants to make sure our services are designed and delivered in the best possible way.

“This is not only brilliant on paper, it gives our tenants greater confidence in us as a landlord, and all of us at Midland Heart a strong platform on which to build, but we know there’s always more we can do. As we progress with our new corporate plan, Tenants at Heart, we will continue to engage with and listen to our tenants and improve our services in line with their expectations.”

Paul Crawford, chief executive of LiveWest: “I am delighted that the regulator has recognised our commitment to delivering customer services by concluding a C1 grade, in addition to maintaining our G1 and V1 ratings.

“We are currently one of a small number of housing associations to be graded C1/G1/V1 and I am incredibly proud of our colleagues at LiveWest who consistently strive to strengthen governance, improve our financial performance, and enhance the quality of services provided to our customers. This achievement is a direct result of their hard work, dedication, and commitment to LiveWest.”

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes: “I am delighted by this news and it is a real testament to the hard work of our whole staff team and board.

“We do not always get it right and when we don’t, we try to put things right as fast as we can.

“So it’s even more rewarding that the regulator’s assessment highlights the ways in which we are getting it right for our residents, while delivering the highest standards of corporate governance and financial viability.

“It also gives our investors and stakeholders the utmost confidence to continue to work with us to change even more lives and communities for the better in the future by continuing to deliver on our development ambitions to build even more affordable homes for those who need them.”

Matt Forrest, chief executive of Thirteen Group: “Achieving G1/V1/C1 is a fantastic result and reflects the dedication of our colleagues, who work tirelessly to support our customers and communities.

“It reinforces our commitment to maintaining safe, high-quality homes while ensuring that our customers have a real voice in helping us to shape our services.”

Geraldine Howley, chair of Together Housing Group: “This is a strong outcome and highlights the progress we’re making to be the best landlord possible.”

“The G1 grading is a tribute to my predecessor, Dave Procter, whose outstanding leadership of the Together Housing’s board was instrumental in delivering the highest governance grade.”

“We look forward to working with the regulator as we strive to achieve a C1 consumer grade in the future.”