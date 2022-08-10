Five housing providers added to English regulator’s accounts non-submission list

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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has updated its list of housing providers that have failed to file their annual accounts, with five new organisations added.
The new entrants are Hackney Housing Co-op, May Day Permanent Housing Co-operative, Metropolitan Benefit Societies’ Almshouses, Minster Housing Co-operative, and Senacre Housing Co-op.
All providers are based in south and east London and Kent. Between them, they manage more than 200 homes, including general needs street properties and retirement housing.
The regulator’s list (see below), which was first published in February and then updated in May, compiles housing providers that have failed to submit a copy of their accounts no later than six months after the end of the accounting period.
It is a requirement of the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008 that registered providers file their accounts within the timescale.
In 2019, the RSH gave three small providers a non-compliant rating for failing to submit their accounts.
It has also previously said it will “continue to engage” with providers that have failed to submit their accounts.
As well as adding the five new organisations, the RSH also removed three providers from its list.
The organisations that were taken off the list are Kilburn Housing Co-operative, Padley Housing Association and Abbeyfield (Streatham) Society.
The full list of providers that have not submitted accounts, as of 29 July 2022, is as follows:
Inside Housing has attempted to get in touch with all of the new organisations that have been added to the list, for which contact information is publicly available.
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