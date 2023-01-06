Five key lessons from the housing data in Census 2021

The non-ministerial department collects this information once a decade and crunches the numbers to provide a statistical overview of the make-up and quality of housing across England and Wales.

The last time this information was collected was in 2011, so the comparable stats show changes over the decade up to 2021, broken down into a number of datasets including tenure, region, occupancy and heating.

The figures show that the proportion of people in social housing is falling and nearly half of adults are struggling to pay their energy bills. Meanwhile, London is both the least affordable region and has the highest levels of overcrowding.

Inside Housing highlights the key takeaways from the data.

Proportion of social housing tenants falls

The past 10 years have seen a drop in the number of social housing renters and a spike in private renters.

Since the Right to Buy was launched by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, 1.9 million homes have been sold to tenants through the scheme.

In June, then-prime minister Boris Johnson said in a speech, prior to his resignation, that the government will extend the Right to Buy to housing association tenants, following a pilot scheme launched in 2018.

The idea was first proposed by David Cameron in 2015 and was widely criticised in the sector, with some warning it will reduce the supply of social homes further.

The latest data shows that the proportion of households renting in the social sector decreased from 17.6% (4.1 million) in 2011 to 17.1% (4.2 million) in 2021. Privately renting households made up 20.3% of the population, up from 16.7% in 2011.

There was a decrease in the proportion of households that owned their own homes from 64.3% (15 million) in 2011 to 62.5% (15.5 million). The data shows a 3% increase in the proportion of households renting to 37.3%, up from 34.3% in 2011.

Of those, 32.8% of households owned their home outright, an increase of 2% compared with 2011. Those that either owned their home with a mortgage, loan, or shared ownership made up 29.7% of homeowners – a drop of nearly 4% compared with 2011.