Five landlords post mixed half-year financial results amid economic uncertainty

Clarion, The Guinness Partnership, Home Group, Orbit and Karbon Homes all posted their financial accounts for the half year ending 30 September 2022 within the past month.

The UK’s largest association, Clarion, delivered a net surplus of £101m, a £1m increase on the comparative six-month period in 2021, despite a “challenging external environment”.

Spending on improving and maintaining homes increased £12m to £168m, and 785 new homes were completed, 84% of which were for affordable tenures.

Clarion’s turnover fell from £512m to £481m over the same comparable period and its operating surplus ended the half year at £150m, £14m less than the previous year.

The landlord put this down to higher levels of cost inflation, increased expenditure on repairs and maintenance and additional provisions against rent arrears linked to the cyberattack last year, which affected its IT system and phone lines.

The Guinness Partnership reported a more than £10m increase in turnover over the same period.

Its total surplus of £36.5m was more than £8m higher than in September 2021 and its operating surplus increased slightly to £49.2m.

The association said it completed 249 homes over the period and started another 693 homes. This is despite “a backdrop of economic uncertainty, rising interest rates, energy prices and high levels of inflation that have the potential to impact both our residents and our organisation”.