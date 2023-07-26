Five landlords retain top grades in latest RSH judgements

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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has confirmed the financial viability and governance gradings for five social landlords in its latest round of regulatory judgements.
All five landlords retained their top grades of G1 and V1, including Accent Group, Fairhive Homes, Grand Union Housing Group, Jigsaw Homes and Manningham Housing Association.
The social landlords have retained the top grades despite a challenging economic climate, during which several housing associations have seen their financial viability drop.
The regulator also announced that it has withdrawn a regulatory notice for Arun District Council as the issues “have now been resolved”.
The South East council was found to have breached the Home Standard in 2018 for failing to carry out risk assessments or carry out the necessary work arising for them.
In the last round of regulatory judgements, which are released periodically by the regulator, 32,000-home Flagship Group saw its governance grade downgraded from G1 to G2 and its existing financial grading was maintained at V2.
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