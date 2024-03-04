Five major benefits of scrapping VAT on home refurbs and retrofits 

A robust, long-term supply chain would also create jobs and incentivise building contractors to invest in skills – vital given the shortages exacerbated by COVID, Brexit and an ageing construction workforce. Up to 105,000 new workers yearly will be required until 2050, for upgrading pre-1919 buildings alone.

2. Net zero

Buildings in London are responsible for 68% of the city’s carbon emissions, according to recent estimates . Many buildings in the capital and beyond need to be retrofitted with better insulation, heating and smart energy systems to reduce their environmental impact. The government has set a target for the social housing sector to achieve Energy Performance Certificate Band C for all its homes by 2030, as a step towards net zero carbon by 2050. But this is not enough.

Housing associations like us must speed up our retrofit activity if we’re going to get to net zero carbon by the middle of the century. Removing VAT on retrofits and refurbs would lower the cost of improvement works – benefitting homes and the environment sooner.

According to the National Housing Federation, 3.26 million households in England faced fuel poverty in 2022. Many of them live in homes that lack proper insulation and use gas and oil heating systems.

We know how much difference it makes to people’s lives to upgrade their homes. Residents become warmer, more comfortable and they save money on their fuel bills. And their homes are less likely to develop damp and mould.

Making refurbs and retrofits VAT free would help us deliver better homes for our residents faster – enhancing well-being, reducing health inequalities and easing the burden on the NHS. And it would free up capacity to invest more in homes, services and projects that benefit residents and communities.